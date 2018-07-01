RSS

Weather Alert, Stay Safe

 

Last updated 7/8/2018 at 4:38pm



With the scorching heat taking Southern California by storm, all are urged to take precautions this month.

According to accuweather, for the next month, the heat will remain high in the 100's, and there will be days with slight thunderstorms and a chance of rain.

It is best to continue to stay hydrated as best as possible, and stay in a cool place. Avoid doing outdoor activities for too long, but if doing so, take rests, stay in the shade and drink water often.





