Warner Springs Woman Sentenced to Prison

A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday.

Prosecutors at the Vista Superior Court charged Sandra Stoneburner for shooting her sister Carreie Deatherage at home near Warner Springs. The victim was shot once in her head, sheriff’s authorities said. She died at a hospital.

Stoneburner was initially considered a “person of interest” in the killing when she was detained at her home, where Deatherage was found. She was arrested a short time later.