UPDATE: AT&T Service Down in Borrego Springs

 

Last updated 7/8/2018 at 4:34pm



AT&T service in Borrego Springs has been restored as of Sunday July 8 at around 1:30 p.m.

It was said restoration would be Monday July 9, but residents are more than glad it has been restored earlier than said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There is currently no AT&T service in the Borrego Springs area, as of July 6 11:45 a.m.

The restoration of service, according to an agent from the company, said it will be back up Monday July 9 at about 3:30 p.m.

The company is currently working to get the service back up at a quicker time. The reason for the outage is due to an upgrade in the area, as well as the fires in the county playing a huge factor.

Will be updated soon.

