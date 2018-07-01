Umpqua to Community Valley Bank Changeover

If you are a current Umpqua Bank customer, you should have received a package from Community Valley Bank (CVB) explaining new general

and specific policies, including privacy policies, plus the process of changing over accounts; it will be completed Monday July 23.

If you don’t have the package, get yourself down to Umpqua and pick one up – there is important stuff you should know and act upon in a

timely manner. The first thing you’re going to see is a new credit/debit card in the mail, followed by a separate mailing of your temporary PIN number.

Your old Umpqua card(s) will expire COB Friday July 20. Your new card(s) will be in effect starting Monday July 23, so use the temporary PIN to get started. The ATM at Umpqua/CVB will not be available for inquiries or cash dispersal from 4 p.m. Friday July 20 until noon on Monday July 23.

If you need to have cash that weekend, get it before COB on July 20. Otherwise, it’s point-of-sale cash back using a debit card. And there are limits that vary widely. Your personal banking and savings account numbers will stay the same, and if you write checks, new ones will be provided by CVB at no charge. The bank routing number for CVB is different than for Umpqua. If you have direct deposit into a checking or savings account (social security checks, for example), or have set up electronic payments from checking, savings, or other funded accounts, the businesses or agencies sending or receiving funds must be notified of the new routing number –122244676 – in effect after July 23.

There will be a 60-day grace period after July 23 where automatic deposits of Social Security checks will continue without your personal notification to the Social Security Administration.

The staff at Umpqua will begin processing account/routing number changes with SSA starting Monday July 9 for those who do not wish to

handle it online or by phone themselves. Get that done soon, and don’t miss the post-grace period deadline.

If you wish to “opt-in” to authorize CVB to pay overdrafts on your ATM and Debit Card transactions, you need to complete, sign, and mail in the “Election Form” provided in the Package.

Online and mobile banking services can be transferred by phone or by dropping into the bank. The staff is very helpful.

For questions by phone regarding account transfers from Umpqua to CVB, contact the bank directly at (760) 767-5414 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you’re not a customer of Umpqua Bank and are thinking of becoming a new customer at CVB, call or go in and see the staff for how best to proceed this close to the changeover.