Joe Bann Exits Resort

After serving as the general man- ager for the Borrego Springs Resort for about a year and a half since November 2016, Joe Bann has moved on. His last day was July 3.

There was not much of an explanation given as to why he ultimately decided to leave, but a spokesperson from the Resort said it was his decision to move on and is moving forward. A two-week notice was not given to the staff on his departure.

Bann helped improve the culture and feel of the Resort, according to frequent visitors and residents.

Until further notice, Tony Cecena will be taking care of most of the matters in his place. On top of handling many of Bann’s previous duties, Cecena, who serves as the assistant general manager, also manages the front desk, takes care of technological issues, and takes care of the inventory needs for the Resort. Cecena has his hands full, but he continues to strive and provide quality service for the Resort.

The Resort is open during the summer. However, the hours of the golf course vary on the weather, so be sure to call ahead. The spa will be closed from July 7 to August 28, reopening on the 29th.

Bann was installed as the newest member of the Chamber of Commerce at the 68th annual meet- ing and installation ceremony in April of this year.