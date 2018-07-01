The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the eastern San Diego County until 8 p.m. Wednesday July 11.

At 5:05 p.m., the NWS radars indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area.

Areas that will likely experience flooding include State Route 78 between Borrego Springs Road and Ocotillo Wells, SR-78 between SR-52 and Borrego Springs Road, Borrego Springs, Interstate 8 between Boulevard and Imperial County Line, I-8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard, Highway S22 between Borrego Springs and Imperial County Line, Highway S2 between Agua Caliente and Canebrake, Ocotillo Wells Vehicular Recreation Area, Agua Caliente, Campo Indian Reservation, Live Oak Springs, Manzanita Indian Reservation and La Posta Indian Reservation.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is either occurring or imminent, the NWS said.

Residents in Julian heard thunder rumbling and saw dark clouds in the sky and at least a half of inch of rain in the area.