Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Firework Safety Tips

 

Last updated 7/3/2018 at 10:07am



The Fourth of July is tomorrow, and all are reminded that fireworks are illegal. Fire and police departments urge everyone to take precautions to avoid fires and injuries.

– Do not purchase or set off fireworks in cities where fireworks are illegal

– In areas where fireworks are legal, only purchase the approved "safe and sane" fireworks, which are identified by a sticker

– Get community approval before setting off fireworks in neighborhoods

– Set off legal fireworks away from trees, brush and power lines

– Avoid lighting matches near trees or brush

– Leave it up to the professionals: professional firework shows are safer than setting off explosives alone

Police remind residents that fines for fireworks start at $500, but can up to $50,000 and 6 months to one year in prison.

If the city is not on the list, fireworks set off in "personal use" are illegal.

