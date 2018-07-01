Firework Safety Tips
Last updated 7/3/2018 at 10:07am
The Fourth of July is tomorrow, and all are reminded that fireworks are illegal. Fire and police departments urge everyone to take precautions to avoid fires and injuries.
– Do not purchase or set off fireworks in cities where fireworks are illegal
– In areas where fireworks are legal, only purchase the approved "safe and sane" fireworks, which are identified by a sticker
– Get community approval before setting off fireworks in neighborhoods
– Set off legal fireworks away from trees, brush and power lines
– Avoid lighting matches near trees or brush
– Leave it up to the professionals: professional firework shows are safer than setting off explosives alone
Police remind residents that fines for fireworks start at $500, but can up to $50,000 and 6 months to one year in prison.
If the city is not on the list, fireworks set off in "personal use" are illegal.