Firework Safety Tips

The Fourth of July is tomorrow, and all are reminded that fireworks are illegal. Fire and police departments urge everyone to take precautions to avoid fires and injuries.

– Do not purchase or set off fireworks in cities where fireworks are illegal

– In areas where fireworks are legal, only purchase the approved "safe and sane" fireworks, which are identified by a sticker

– Get community approval before setting off fireworks in neighborhoods

– Set off legal fireworks away from trees, brush and power lines

– Avoid lighting matches near trees or brush

– Leave it up to the professionals: professional firework shows are safer than setting off explosives alone

Police remind residents that fines for fireworks start at $500, but can up to $50,000 and 6 months to one year in prison.

If the city is not on the list, fireworks set off in "personal use" are illegal.