Dynamic New Mayor Appointed

Come the festival and parade in October, Borrego Springs will have a new Honorary Mayor. Selected by former Honorary Mayor’s, our new overseer of social events official gatherings, VIP and dignitary visits, and keeper of the traffic signal never to be installed is Andrew R. Macuga, owner of Carlee’s Restaurant.

“Andy Macuga was chosen because of his record of service to the Borrego community,” former Honorary Mayor and Borrego Unified School District-community liasion Martha Deichler said.

His bonafides include high school football and baseball coach for many years, generosity at all fundraisers with auction donations for dinners

at Carlee’s, providing a music platform for local entertainment by regional bands and a Taste of Borrego participant every year.

Macuga hosted JR Iron’s Celebration of Life, and hosts dinners with portions of proceeds going

to community needs, as well as providing employment for youth and young adults. The list goes on.

“I am humbled yet truly honored to have this distinction bestowed upon me,” Macuga said. “I am also proud to follow in the footsteps of former mayors Jim Wilson, Sylvana Meeks, Martha Deichler, Okie McNatt, and Ernie Loza.”

Full story in the 7-12-18 issue of the Borrego Sun.