BWD Board Members Step Down

Two members of the Borrego Water District Board of Directors will be stepping down in the fall.

Director and Secretary/ Treasurer Joe Tatusko announced June 27 that he is joining Board President Beth Hart in her decision to step down also. Both are moving on with other pursuits.

Hart and Tatusko are not “retiring” as such, as there are no retirement benefits arising from their years of service.

When reached for comment, Beth Hart said, “After careful consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection to the BWD Board of Directors. It has been a great honor to serve the Borrego community. The success of the BWD is vital to the success of the community, and I encourage other qualified citizens to consider serving on the Board.”

Joe Tatusko said he is deferring to comment at this time.

A full report will be provided after new Board members are elected.