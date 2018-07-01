Body Found in Ocotillo Wells, Man Identified

The body of the man who was found dead in Ocotillo Wells has been identified as 31-year-old man Manuel Lizarraga.

Lizarraga was reported missing after his wife reported a missing persons report with the Indio Police and State Parks Department. He had texted his wife Wednesday, according to reports saying his truck was stuck in the sand.

State Park Rangers and deputies went on a 24 hours search in the area by land and air until dark, and could not find him. As the search resumed Friday, rangers spotted the man's car in a remote area of the park at around 9 a.m. between San Filipe Wash and the Hills of the Moon Wash. Rangers also found footsteps headed west of that location, he said.

At about 5 p.m. crews found the body about four miles away from the vehicle.

The SDSO Rural Enforcement team is investigating the incident and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the man's identity and cause of death.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Borrego Springs area that expired at 8 p.m. Friday. During that period temperatures can reach up 116 degrees.

Borrego Springs reached 114 degrees at 5 p.m. Friday.