There is currently no AT&T service in the Borrego Springs area, as of July 6 11:45 a.m.

The restoration of service, according to an agent from the company, said it will be back up Monday July 9 at about 3:30 p.m.

The company is currently working to get the service back up at a quicker time. The reason for the outage is due to an upgrade in the area, as well as the fires in the county playing a huge factor.

Will be updated soon.