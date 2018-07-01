Chamber Letter of Support for Property Specific Requests GPA Desert Subregion 24 (DS–24) Request

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce is supportive of development and investment in Borrego Springs. Therefore after due consideration of all factors put before us regarding DS-24, we the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors vote to support the DS-24 request to be zoned the same as the contiguous lots and parcels on the west and north of DS-24, “Semi-Rural Residential (SR-1), 1 du/1,2,4 ac,” which remains a lower zoning density than the contiguous lots east of DS-24, “Village Residential (VR-2), 2 du/ac,” and a higher zoning density than the contiguous vacant parcels south of DS-24, “Rural Lands (RL-40), 1 du/40 ac.”

We believe it is important for the Borrego Springs community to understand that DS-24 was downzoned in 2011 and its owners are only requesting the zoning DS-24 had before the downzoning. Prior to and at the time of purchase of DS-24 in 2005 and up until the new GENERAL PLAN adoption of the Borrego Springs Community Plan in 2011, DS-24 had the same zoning as the contiguous lots and parcels west and north of DS-24, “Residential 1 du/1,2,4 acres,” which was a lower zoning density than the contiguous lots east of DS-24, “Residential 4.3 du/acre,” and a higher zoning density than the contiguous parcels south of DS-24, “Multiple Rural Use 1 du/4,8,20 acres.”

On June 21, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce 1) approved this Letter of Support for the DS-24 Request as the official Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce position with regard to DS-24, 2) reversed a previous Board of Directors majority vote taken on April 5, 2016 opposing the DS-24 proposed change from SR-10 to SR-1, and 3) rescinded the Board of Directors letter presented at the April 7, 2016 meeting of the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group and submitted to San Diego County Planning and Development Services.

*This is a letter to the County of San Diego Planning Commissioners (jerae.bailey@sdcounty.ca.gov). Subject: Planning Commission Hearing June 22, 2018. Letter of Support for Property Specific Requests GPA Desert Subregion 24 (DS-24) Request.

Attached with the rescinded letter from the Chamber of Commerce in April 2016, in which the letter was approved for presentation, to the community and county planners at the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Groupd meeting April 7, 2016, by a majority vote of the Board of Directors on April 5, 2016.