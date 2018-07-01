Julian Salutes Independence Day

It was a patriotic Julian style Fourth of July – a day filled with laughter, fun, and a well orchestrated parade and festivities. To go along with the day were decent temperatures, featuring a slight breeze and a nice blue sky. Might have gotten a little cold for a bit.

What is said by many as the "best little small-town parade in America," this year's theme was "Julian's Star Spangled 4th." The celebration commemorated the Nation's birthday, and saluted the men and women who have served to make our country great, both domestically and abroad.

Many parade goers – residents, friends, and visitors alike, set out their chairs as early as 6 a.m., or the even the night before to make sure to get a

good spot along Main Street, decorated with hundreds of flags. The sidewalks soon filled with enthusiastic patriotic viewers in their best spirited attire celebrating the day in Julian.

To kick off the well-beloved parade was the first flyover, which was nothing less of a disappointment and a sure crowd favorite. After the presentation of the flags, was a second flyover, and all were in 'Oohs' and 'Ahhs' of the different planes. The flyover featured four Stearman bi planes used in WW2 to train pilots with another an hour later by a T-6 and a T-34 training planes.

Dignitaries riding in the parade included Grand Marshal Jim Mazzone; Assemblyman Joel Anderson; Merchant of the Year Ryan and Gina Cross of the Julian Mining Company; Veterans from the American Legion; Julian Black Pioneer Company; Miss Julian Itzel Solis and her court and Miss Borrego's court (minus Miss Borrego). The Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District Volunteers were also in the parade and passed out candy to parade goers.

The parade also featured antique cars, vintage tractors, a Miata car club; belly dancers; and marching bands, including the Emerald Society Bag Pipe Band, Euphoria Brass Band, Gold Drum and Bugle Corps and Mariachi Continental de San Diego. A well-rounded hometown parade.

Following the parade, many packed up their chairs and headed on over to the American Legion Post 468. There, they hosted its annual deep-pit backyard barbecue and dance, which proved again to be a big hit for the post-parade. Lunch of coleslaw, baked beans, roll and pulled pork were served. All enjoyed their lunch with some toe-tapping country classics by the band.

It was a great Independence Day in the backcountry.

Full story in the 7-12-18 issue of the Borrego Sun.