"Naked Rock 'n' Roll" at La Casa del Zorro

Fresh off their month-long, 24-performance tour of England, Blain Ward and his sons Dylan and Blade of the band “Lucky Tongue” are returning to Borrego Springs’ La Casa del Zorro July 14 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The band will be performing their show, “My Generation,” including three go-go girls and a cellist playing what it calls “Naked Rock ‘n’ Roll,” with Blain doing main vocals and rhythm guitar and sons Dylan and Wade on bass and percussion and singing back-up. Their latest album includes very well produced song covers like “Hold On, Hold On.” They also do great renditions of classics from the Beatles and Rolling Stones, to name a few.

If previous performances in Borrego Springs venues provide a clue – for example, in March of last year at the Dreamweaver Amphitheater at The

Springs at Borrego RV Park and Golf Course – the “poolside” music on the patio at La Casa will be very lively and entertaining. There will also be ample dancing opportunities for those so moved.

Lucky Tongue will perform the day before in Indio, and the day after in Palm Springs, so don’t miss this fine San Diego-based band’s one-night stand in Borrego Springs that is sure to rock your socks off.