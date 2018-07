The Annual Merchants Picnic will be held July 18 beginning at 6 p.m till 8 p.m. and is graciously hosted at Menghini Winery. It is $15 for members and spouse, and $20 for non-members. The Julian Merchant of the Year will be revealed and honored, and the Business Excellence and Volunteer of the Year, as well as other awards will be presented.

For more information, contact the Julian Chamber of Commerce at 760-765-1857.