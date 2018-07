Last updated 7/23/2018 at 10:51pm

The Borrego Springs Library continues to host a summer filled with activities for kids 1 – 18 years old. Lunch is served from noon – 1 p.m. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s, and Friday’s through August 24.

An adult must accompany kids under 12.

Thursday July 26 – Hippie Swirl class

Tuesday July 31 – CD Mandala craft

Thursday Aug 2 – Sand art masterpiece craft

Tuesday Aug 7 – Science and electricity program