Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Food Bank Distribution Day

 

Last updated 7/12/2018 at 10:56am



Monday July 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the San Diego Food Bank and the EFAP will be at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2680 Country Club Road.











