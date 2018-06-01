Seniors Stroll Through Elementary School One Last Time

The Borrego Springs High School seniors began what is to be an annual tradition, by walking through the elementary school in their cap and gowns June 8.

The emotions ran high and were all too real for most, as the seniors felt nostalgic and shed a tear, seeing that they will soon begin a whole new journey of their lives.

Polly Macuga had many of the students in her third, fourth and fifth grade class and shared some kind words about the students, giving each a hug.

The seniors turn their tassels June 14 in the gym.

