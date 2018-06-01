RSS

Borrego Sun

By Jolene Nacapuy 

Seniors Stroll Through Elementary School One Last Time

 

Last updated 6/16/2018 at 10:29am

The Borrego Springs High School seniors began what is to be an annual tradition, by walking through the elementary school in their cap and gowns June 8.

The emotions ran high and were all too real for most, as the seniors felt nostalgic and shed a tear, seeing that they will soon begin a whole new journey of their lives.

Polly Macuga had many of the students in her third, fourth and fifth grade class and shared some kind words about the students, giving each a hug.

The seniors turn their tassels June 14 in the gym.

Full story in the June 28 issue of the Borrego Sun.


