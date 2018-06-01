Middle School Awards, Eighth Grade Promotion

Walking in to the song "Halo" by Beyoncé, in their star-studded and dashing attire, the students walked in with smiles on their faces, while waving to their family members in the stands June 13.

Before the promotions portion of the night, Borrego Springs Middle School students showed their academic pride and received various certificates of awards and recognition's.

Justine Smiley started off the awards and had a last message to the eighth grade class: "You are a very memorable bunch," and that they "bring hope to humanity."

Three other teachers followed, giving their awards, many were repeat winners. Teachers described this class as hard working, fashionistas, witty, and an impressive bunch.

Principal Katherine Girvin followed with the PE Student Athlete of the Year, Perfect Attendance and Principal's Award recipients.

Then it was the moment everyone waited for. One-by-one, as their names were called, the students received their certificates of promotions, followed by loud cheers from their family and friends.

Everyone was then invited to a small ceremony in the community room, filled with signs and balloons. From the top of the middle school pool, and they are now back to the bottom in high school as, "freshies."

Congratulations to the eighth-grade promotion class of 2018 and may they continue to do the unexpected and be great.