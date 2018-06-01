RSS

Borrego Sun

Congratulations Borrego Springs Class of 2018

 

Last updated 6/16/2018 at 10:43am

A big congratulations go out to the 37 seniors who graduated from Borrego Springs High School on Thursday June 14.

Graduating high school is just one of the many accomplishments in your life, and the real world awaits!









