Salton Sea with Paddie Connelly

Commencement exercises held at West Shores High School June 6.

Just as the sun set behind Coyote Peak, well-beloved strains of music ushered our 54 graduates to their places of honor on the WSHS playing field.

Greeting them from the podium were CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez, several Board members including President Blanca Hall and Vice President Joey Acuña, Dr. Timothy Steele, Sea View Elementary School Principal, Miss Marjorie, Sea View Assistant Principal, and of course, the evening’s host and WSHS Principal, Richard Pimentel.

The evening had all the requisite bells and whistles: parent and WSHS staff participation, speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian, special floral bouquets for the parents of the GPA top ten graduates and one really touching and remarkable surprise: the senior class had selected the school’s AD and graduate, Luis Martinez, as their keynote speaker. Now, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but local legend has it that Martinez single-handedly started and then spear-headed the advent of the wonderful playing field at the school. With Boxtops for Education. Yes. Boxtops for Education. Nowhere but the West Shores of the Salton Sea.

Among the truly meaningful remarks made by Martinez were these:

“Students at West Shores have always been seen as students who don’t have all the luxuries as the rest of the high schools in the Coachella Valley. However, I see it differently; the fact that many of these students that are graduating today have been together since kindergarten allows them to create a bond that will last forever.

I am a successful product of the CVUSD school system through Perseverance, which is defined as, ‘to be steadfast in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.’ West Shores students exemplify this quality. This includes Jerry Cervantes, a West Shores grad who entered the United States Marine Corps and went on to guard the President of the United States. Not too bad. Or Jose de la Torre who, despite severe physical and medical conditions would always be happy and ready to brighten your day. OR Hector Macias, who came to the U.S. looking to better his life by sacrificing time away from his family. And Juan, whose dad passed away leaving him to become the man of the house, Juan and Hector are graduating today.

My soccer family has set a really high bar for the new players who will play on this field next year. I know, as a coach, I will have to replace you on the field, but never in my heart.

As you begin your journey into adulthood, I ask that you continue to persevere in your life. Remember that you can’t always find the easy way to do things (and, if you do, write it down and make millions!).

Finally, Steve Jobs once said: ‘I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.’ Thank you.”

And, thank you, Mr. Martinez.

A word about Sea View Principal, Dr. Timothy Steele

It is sad but true, Sea View’s dedicated principal is being transferred to Westside School in Thermal, effective for the 2018 – 19 school year. School districts’ periodic shuffling of administrative personnel is nothing new, but that being said, it is none the easier for those us who have come to trust and admire Steele’s dedication, perseverance and gumption – a few of his innate good qualities that have led the school to an honored academic status while instilling a sense of belonging and self-worth in Sea View students. We will miss him and, naturally, wish him the very best. Vaya con Dios, Dr. Steele.

Of course, to Sea View we welcome Encarnacion Becerra coming to us from Bobby Duke Middle School. ¡Buena Suerte!

New rules and regs for our parks and the Salton Community Services District.

New Office Hours (effective immediately)

Year-round: Monday – Thursday

7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Equipment Rental fees (total price includes labor)

Unit Description Fee

John Deere Motor Grader: $149.25/hour

John Deere Front End Loader: $189.87/hour

John Deere Backhoe: $95.37/hour

Kenworth

15-yard Dump Truck: $149.25/hour

5-yard dump trucks: $103/hour

Sewer Jet: $125.25/hour

International 4,000 Gallon Water Truck: $149.25/hour

Camera Truck: $164.12/hour

A simple reservation form is available in the office and on-line. Please contact the SCSD Office for complete information: 760-394-4446

Guidelines for Use of Public Facilities

“The Salton Community Services District welcomes and encourages community groups and individuals to use parks and recreation facilities. Certain park and facility space may be reserved for various functions, provided that such use does not conflict with regularly scheduled District programs.

Any organization, group or individual desiring reserved use of a park or recreational facility must submit an application to the District on forms provided. The General Manager, subject to the availability and the applicant’s eligibility, will approve reservations. Approval shall be granted only to responsible adults. The applicant is required to be in attendance (during the entire event) at the function for which the application is made.

Additional regulations and information are provided in a printed multiple-page document, available at the District Office on Van Buren; they are also available online at the district website, saltoncsd.ca.gov.

Lions Club/VFW Breakfast. Circle: Saturday July 7 at 7 a.m.

Be prepared for one of the best, “home-cooked” breakfast feasts available in these parts: pancakes or biscuits and gravy, made-to-order omelets, bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee or tea. $7.

Please stop by and join in the fun while supporting the community service efforts of the West Shores Lions Club and the veterans of VFW Post 3251, Desert Shores.