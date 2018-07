Last updated 6/27/2018 at 8:28pm

After a crash north of State Route 78 in Borrego Springs, a man was found dead at the scene June 17.

The man, 24, Douglas Russell Irons Jr., died from blunt force injuries, according to paramedics.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, paramedics responded after the crashed vehicle was discovered in the desert.

Russell, who was single, resided in Borrego Springs.