The Heat is Here

 

Last updated 6/5/2018 at 9:09am



Triple-digit temperatures will be upon us not just this week, but the whole month of June. Living in the desert, specifically Borrego Springs, it's that time of the year where staying in doors is a must, and doing the minimum outside is normal.

The National Weather Service issued a excessive heat warning over the weekend, and is expected to last for a short amount of time.

Borrego Springs is looking at a high of 105 to 112.

People in the affected areas are advised to drink lots of fluids, stay out of the midday sun and seek-air conditioned buildings.


