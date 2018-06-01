RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

"Stop Rudyville" Seeks More Signatures, Bus Riders

 

Last updated 6/18/2018 at 3:48pm



The “Stop Rudyville” petition drive has gathered over 400 signatures ahead of the County Planning Department meeting on Friday, June 22, but organizers are seeking more. And the chartered bus to take folks to the meeting still has room for 12 passengers.

The bus will start loading at 5:30 a.m. Friday June 22 to the County Complex in San Diego, so if you’re interested in joining the bus ride (and/or signing the petition), email Bill Wright at bill.thewrightco@gmail.com, or call him directly by phone at 760-445-1831.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser