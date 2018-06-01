"Stop Rudyville" Seeks More Signatures, Bus Riders

The “Stop Rudyville” petition drive has gathered over 400 signatures ahead of the County Planning Department meeting on Friday, June 22, but organizers are seeking more. And the chartered bus to take folks to the meeting still has room for 12 passengers.

The bus will start loading at 5:30 a.m. Friday June 22 to the County Complex in San Diego, so if you’re interested in joining the bus ride (and/or signing the petition), email Bill Wright at bill.thewrightco@gmail.com, or call him directly by phone at 760-445-1831.