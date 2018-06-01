RSS

Borrego Sun

Severe Weather Alert – Borrego Springs

 

Last updated 6/1/2018 at 12:46pm



The U.S. National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat watch from until today.

The heat watch was effective Sunday 11 a.m. until Monday 8 p.m.

* Temperature...Highs 109 to 113.

* Impacts...Increased instances of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of hot weather is expected. The hot weather will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.



