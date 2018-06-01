RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Primary Elections Today!

 

Last updated 6/6/2018 at 8:54am

Go out and vote. Your vote matters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you have an absentee ballot you can drop it off at your polling place OR make sure it is postmarked, TODAY, June 5.

If you're going to cast a ballot in person, it's important you show up at the correct polling place. In Borrego Springs, you can vote at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 633 Church Lane.

Voting by mail? Drop your ballot off at one of the county's 1,444 polling places or 42 mail ballot drop-off locations, including the Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave.

Remember, every vote counts!


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

