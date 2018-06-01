Primary Elections Today!

Go out and vote. Your vote matters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you have an absentee ballot you can drop it off at your polling place OR make sure it is postmarked, TODAY, June 5.

If you're going to cast a ballot in person, it's important you show up at the correct polling place. In Borrego Springs, you can vote at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 633 Church Lane.

Voting by mail? Drop your ballot off at one of the county's 1,444 polling places or 42 mail ballot drop-off locations, including the Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave.

Remember, every vote counts!