Planning Department Recommends Denying Rudyville Request

By J. David Garmon MD

President, Tubb Canyon Desert Conservancy

On June 8, 2018 the San Diego County Department of Planning and Development Services (DPDS) announced its recommendation to the County Planning Commission to deny the DS-24 (aka Rudyville) request to increase its zoning density from one home per ten acres to one home per acre. Such a denial is known as a "No Project Alternative" recommendation.

The DPDS also confirmed the Planning Commission will hear public testimony and vote on the "No Project Alternative" recommendation on Rudyville at their June 22, 2018 meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to provide testimony at the hearing must submit a Speaker's Request Form at the door before 9 a.m. The hearing will take place in the Conference Center of the County Operations Center at 5520 Overland Avenue in San Diego. (See Map)

The Planning Commission has recognized the travel burden that a hearing in San Diego creates for residents of Borrego Springs. Rather than have Borrego residents make the two-hour trip to San Diego, be present by 9 a.m., and then potentially wait many hours before their agenda item is discussed, the Planning Commission has agreed to place Rudyville at the beginning of the agenda.

Although DPDS's recommendation to the Planning Commission to deny the Rudyville request is an important milestone in this now 12 year old saga, it remains important for Borregans show up at the hearing and let the Commissioners know what Borrego thinks about Rudyville.

For those Borregans who are unable, or don't want, to travel to the hearing independently, Bill Wright has reserved a "luxury bus with facilities" that can transport 50 residents to and from the hearing free of charge.

The bus will leave from the RoadRunner Club parking lot at 6 a.m. on the morning of the hearing.

Those wishing to travel on the bus must reserve a seat by calling 760-445-1831 or emailing bill.thewrightco@gmail.com and should be at the parking lot by 5:45 a.m.

Juice and pastries will be served on the bus, and the bus will stop for a light lunch on the way back to Borrego. The bus is estimated to be back in Borrego by mid-afternoon.

DPDS's recommendation to deny the Rudyville request is based on findings contained in the initial Environmental Impact Report and the Subsequent Environmental Impact Report.

These reports provide a detailed analysis of the myriad reasons the request for increased zoning density should be denied – its inconsistencies with the General Plan (Chapter 2.9, Land Use, http://bit.ly/2CNR6BO), its increase in water demand at a time when the community must decrease water usage by 70% (Chapter 2.8, Hydrology and Water Quality, http://bit.ly/2CMVTUs), its impact on endangered/threatened species, its impact on an ancient ocotillo forest, its impact on air quality, the fact that Rudyville lies in a flood plain, and the fact that Borrego Springs already has 3000 entitled residential lots which represents a 100 year inventory at the current rate of sales.

At the June 22 hearing the Planning Commission will vote on whether or not to accept DPDS's "No Project Alternative" recommendation on Rudyville. The Planning Commission's decision on Rudyville will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors who will make the final decision on Rudyville later this summer.