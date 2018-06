Last updated 6/15/2018 at 3:41pm

The “Stars and Stripes” was authorized by Congress on June 14, 1777, according to the National Flag Day Foundation.

Official adoption

He called June 14th the flag’s birthday. Stony Hill School is now a historical site.

President Woodrow Wilson issued the Flag Day proclamation on May 30, 1916.

President Harry Truman later signed Flag Day's permanent observance into law in 1949.