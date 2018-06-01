Excessive Heat Warning In Effect

There is an excessive heat warning for the desert areas that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday.

Portions of the lower desert including El Centro, Chiriaco Summit and Desert Center in southeast California, and including Yuma and Gila Bend in Arizona.

Temperature will reach as high as 110 to 114 degrees. With the excessive heat, it will cause an increased potential for heat related illness. Those working or participating in outdoor activities during the afternoon hours or those without access to adequate air conditioning will be most at risk. Severe symptoms include hot and red dry skin, fast and strong Pulse, sweating that has stopped, and unconsciousness. Untreated heat illness can lead to fatal heat stroke.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.