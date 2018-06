Last updated 6/6/2018 at 8:53am

In the June 5 primary elections, Jim Desmond came out victorious with 45% of the votes in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 5 race.

Republican Desmond fell short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.

Desmond will go up against Michelle Gomez, who came in second with 22%.

Jerry Kern and Jacqueline Arsivaud followed the two.