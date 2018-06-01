2018 Borrego Days Planning Meeting Key Points

– Borrego Days 2018: October 19 – 21

– Official Theme: “Eyes for the Skies”

– Honorary Mayor: No word on who will be honorary mayor, yet

– Grand Marshal: Supervisor Bill Horn

– Lifetime Achievement: Sue Salt

– Volunteer of the Year: JoAnn Maiter

– Festivities begin at 10 a.m. The Air Parade will start first at 10 a.m., movement of the parade should begin after the conclusion of the air parade at approximately 10:30 a.m.

– Air Rides: Discussion of taking passengers on a DC3 plane, which fits 16. Still being worked on. Possible of pre-purchased tickets with time slots.

– Off-Road Vehicles: There will be off-road vehicles around the Circle this year. Actual placement is still yet to be determined.

– Griff Lacey is working on the artwork for posters and flyers

– Parade participants must be in place/signed in by 9:15 a.m.

– Bands: There are four so far. Still trying to get more.

– Credit cards will be accepted this year

– Sponsor packages are being worked on and will go out around June/July

– Music lineup is still being worked on.

– Anza-Borrego Foundation will be doing ‘Pints 4 the Park’ again, time frame will be similar to last year.

*The schedule, lineup, and information of the Borrego Days 2018 are not set, unless stated otherwise.

Next meeting: 4 p.m. July 10 at Chamber of Commerce Building (will be second Tuesday of the month from now until Aug./Sept.)