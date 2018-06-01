Julian Events

The biggest event on the mountain for June was the 20th annual Blues Bash at the Menghini Winery. It was a large success and has been for 20 years. Sadly, this was the final event that will be put on by Robb Bower. It is hoped that another promoter will revive this popular event in the near future.

This year’s event was enjoyed by approximately 1,000 people. Food and drink vendors, and other special event items were available for all to enjoy. The weather was a little cool and breezy, but doable, and helped make this year’s event a fun experience for all.

This final event hosted such musical artists – ‘Crooked Eye Tommy’, Billy D. and the Hoo Doos, the McCoy Brothers, Simon Kinny Lewis, Nick Schnebelen, and Johathon Boogie Long.

Finishing out the month of June will be the Heritage Quilt Show June 29 and the Elenor Burns Show June 30, both at the Town Hall.

The next big event will be the 4th of July Parade. This event is a good excuse to get out of the heat for a day if you are here in Borrego for the summer. The Parade’s theme is ‘Julian’s Star Spangled 4th.’

Julian honors our nations birthday with a salute to the men and woman who make our country great, both domestic and military. Bands will include – The Emerald Society Bag Pipe Band, Euphoria Brass Band (a great Dixie Land sound), Gold Drum and Bugle Corps Band and Mariachi Continental de San Diego Band.

Grand Marshal for the event is Jim Mazzone, who organized the very first parade years ago.

In attendance are County Supervisor Diane Jacobs, Assemblyman Joel Anderson, Merchant of the Year – Ryan and Gina Cross, Librarian Coleen Baker, David Davis of KUSI, Miss Julian and her court, antique cars and vintage tractors, belly dancers, WWII submariners, and more.

Pre-events are set to begin at 10 a.m., and vintage air craft flyovers will start around 11:30 a.m.

Old west shoot-outs will be in front of the bank building at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Main St. will be closed to through traffic at 9 a.m. Parade staging is at Julian Unified High School (participants only).

You will want to arrive early to get a parking space and bring your own chairs etc.

The Legion will host a bar-b-que after the parade at their in town location – follow the signs.

Have fun!