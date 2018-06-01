RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Father-Daughter Julian Day

 

Last updated 6/1/2018 at 10:30am



Fathers, treat your daughter like a mountain princess with a day-date to Julian for a Father-Daughter Day & Dance June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The all-inclusive price includes several attractions – lunch at one of your favorite Julian eateries, delicious fudge, a keepsake corsage, old-time photos and more, all designed to create an unforgettable experience for daddy’s little girl. End the day with a charming father-daughter dance at the historic Town Hall. Tickets are $95 for father and one daughter. Additional daughters are $30. Tickets are non-refundable, rain or shine.

For tickets, visit http://www.visitjulian.com/father-daughter-day-julian/

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

