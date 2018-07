Sign up your children now for a fun learning experience this summer at the junior golf camp, held at the Borrego Springs Resort.

June 28 and July 5 beginning at 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., your children will learn basic golf instruction, putting, uses of woods and irons, and even play a short game. Cost is $5 per day with additional dates to follow. To sign up, call 760-767-3330.