Don't miss the first Ice Cream Social of the summer at the Borrego Springs Fire District June 15 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. At this first free ice cream event, they will also dedicate the newly renovated driveway. Animals will not be permitted at the fire station, as sirens will be sounded for children's enjoyment and vehicles will be operated. This may cause oil or anti freeze discharge on the ground and could hurt the animals.