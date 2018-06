The Borrego Springs Desert Nature Center is open during the summer. From June – July 8, the center will be open Thursday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m; Sunday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. From July 9 – August, they will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday, you will have to go through the ABDNHA office adjacent to the Nature Center.