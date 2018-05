Units received a call of a plane crash in the Ranchita area a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday May 10.

There were reports of a visual view showing flames coming from the site, as fire crews battled the 3-4 acre fire that broke out.

There is no word yet on how many people were aboard the plane or if there are any fatalities or injuries. It is yet to be confirmed of where the plane is.