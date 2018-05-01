Lady Rams Fall Short In Last Home Game

The Lady Rams softball team could not hold their ground against the Hornets of Calipatria and fell 11 – 0 at home in five innings.

The team was aggressive out on the field, but the Lady Hornets found the gaps in that defense to bring in runs.

The first inning of the game was rough for the Lady Rams.

After a lead-off walk and back-to-back outs, the Lady Hornets bats came alive and brought in six runs, managing to go through their lineup.

Down 6 – 0, the Lady Rams had the chance to answer right back in the bottom of the first.

Sophomore second baseman Cristina Arias hit a leadoff single to start the inning, but back-to-back quick outs by senior pitcher Delaney Hernandez put that chance in jeopardy.

Then a walk to senior first baseman Nicole Del Bono, the Lady Rams two on base and in scoring position, but the team could not bring them home.

The Lady Hornets brought in two more runs in the second and third inning, putting them up 8 – 0.

Again, the Lady Rams had runners on base, but were unable to cash those in.

However, the Lady Hornets brought in three more in the fifth with a three-run inside the park homer to push their lead over the Lady Rams, 11 – 0.

The Lady Rams could not bring in any runs and the game ended in five with the mercy rule.