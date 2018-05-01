RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Salton City Collision Leaves One Dead

 

Last updated 5/4/2018 at 8:40am



A two-vehicle collision left one person dead, while traveling on State Route 86 near Salton City Tuesday May 1.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., 30-year-old Anthony Ramirez, driving a 1989 Dodge car northbound in the right lane of Coombs Drive, along with two passengers, lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the other lane, according to California Highway Patrol.

Ramirez hit 64-year-old Glynn Dixon, driving a 2018 Volvo northbound in the left lane of Coombs Drive head on.

The impact resulted in several injuries with one of Ramirez's passengers sustaining fatal injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.


 
