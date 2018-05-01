RSS

Borrego Sun

Dorothy Ruth Pinson

 

Dec. 30, 1924 – April 11, 2018

Dorothy Ruth Pinson, a 30-year resident of Borrego Springs, passed away April 11, 2018, while under hospice care in Escondido, California. Dorothy was born December 30, 1924 in Sierra Madre, California.

Her love of the desert allowed her to pursue some of her favorite activities including hiking, photography, horticulture, off-road driving, and the study of the native Indian culture.

She also enjoyed basket weaving, beading, gardening, camping, fishing, travel, and exploring.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Floyd Pinson, as well as her three sons, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

We love you and we will miss you.

