Aug. 19, 1938 – April 28, 2018

Ann H McNutt died in her home on April 28, 2018 in Borrego Springs, California.

Ann was born on August 19, 1938 to her parents Bill and Alice Hoffman in Hartford Connecticut. She completed two years of college at Miami University in Ohio, prior to marrying her husband Ted on Halloween in 1959, immediately departing for Ted's 20 years in the USAF.

The family finally settled in Riverside California where Ann taught ESL at UC Riverside for 20 years. Ann is survived by her daughter Kim, son Robert, husband Ted, sister Alice and grandson Ted.

Services were held at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, in Riverside California, Saturday May 5.