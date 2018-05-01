RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

USA Communications adds Solar System/New Fiber Circuit

 

Last updated 5/22/2018 at 10:22am



USA Communications is proud to announce that on May 16, 2018 we will be bringing our new Solar array online at our Borrego Springs Offices. This installation will provide clean energy to supplement the electrical power supply for our office operations.

This project is part of USA Communication’s plan to continue investing in the community by joining the efforts of local businesses to bring clean energy to the Anza Borrego Valley.

The new Solar panels at our office were switched over at 6 a.m. May 16. We are honored to serve this great community and will continue to invest in making USA Communications the best and most environmentally friendly service provider available.

We are also happy to announce that preparations for construction of our new 10 Gig Fiber Circuit into Borrego Springs continue to progress. This new circuit will provide a state of the art connection for our internet customers. The spools of fiber are onsite and ready to begin construction once all permitting is approved.

County permitting for this project has been approved and our teams are now waiting on final permitting to be approved by Caltrans (California Department of Transportation).

Scott Murrish

Director of Marketing

USA Communications

