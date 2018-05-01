Ocotillo's Boutique Closes Its Doors

Ocotillo's boutique is shutting its doors after 15 wonderful years of business in Borrego Springs.

After contemplating back and forth owners Melissa Kuehn and Beki Braden have decided to close the store.

"We've really enjoyed the last 15 years that we've been here," Kuehn said. "It's been a very hard and saddening decision to make, but it's come to the point where it's just time."

The Braden's heard about Borrego Springs while on vacation in Costa Rica. So they decided to come and explore the area.

After their first visit, they decided to buy a house. They conveyed this information to long time friends in Atlanta, the Kuehn's, to come to Borrego.

"The Kuehn's visited and immediately fell in love with the town, and also decided to retire here," Braden said.

After two years of hearing how much Borrego needed a place to shop, the duo decided to jump off the cliff and give it a try hoping to help the community. They've always enjoyed shopping at Boutiques and thought it would be fun.

They came up with the name Ocotillo's after the indigenous plant from the area and it's beautiful blossoms.

The duo wanted to bring a unique upscale clothing, accessories and gifts for shopping for all ages. "One of our customers commented that we were like a little Nordstrom's in the desert, they said.

"We will cherish all the fun times and all the wonderful friends we have made along the way. This community has sure brought us great times and business," Kuehn said.

The experiences with all the people they've met from all over the world, repeat customers, and the support from the community has really touched their hearts and changed their lives. Many have told them not to close, but it is a decision they just had to make.

Kuehn and Braden wish to thank Ruth Stewart for all her help and support along the way. "She is a wonderful and dearest friend."

They would also like to thank all the support from our local and out of town friends. "We would not have been able to stay open for the last 15 years without you."

They hope that someone will continue to have a boutique in town. Braden has chosen to move back East, while Kuehn will stay in Borrego and is more than happy to help anyone who is interested in starting up a business.

"It is a fun and rewarding opportunity for anyone who wants to give it a try," she said.

If anyone has any questions about the boutique, or if anyone is interested, feel free to contact Melissa Kuehn at 760-767-5993 or 760-271-5171.

The boutique will officially close May 30, and they will have their last close-out sale with lots of great deals.