LCDZ Fluffy Fox Charity Fund Contributes $250

Patrick Sampson, general manager at La Casa del Zorro indicated great consternation on the part of the resort staff when news of the theft of funds from the Kiwanis International – Borrego Springs Grapefruit Stand broke.

“These funds were used for the support of underprivileged children in our community, and it would be unacceptable that we might tolerate these infrequent occurrences,” Sampson commented. “On behalf of our entire staff, we are honored to provide our “Fluffy Fox Charity Fund” check in the amount of $250 to cover the theft of the estimated $100 loss incurred by Kiwanis.

Brad Tidwell, president of Kiwanis International – Borrego Springs, upon accepting the check, thanked the staff of La Casa del Zorro for their support and contribution.

The “Fluffy Fox Charity Fund” is funded 100% through the sale of Kit Foxes made available to the guests of La Casa del Zorro. The entire fund’s proceeds are used for the support of Borrego Springs based charity and community groups.