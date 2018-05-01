RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Borrego Springs Fire District Receives $379K For Driveway

 

Last updated 5/4/2018 at 9:33am

Thanks to a grant provided to the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District from the Alphonse A. Burnand Medical Education Foundation. The station's driveway is being replaced by the grant of $379,000.

The current asphalt driveway was in a state of extreme deterioration.

With the receipt of this generous grant, it will be replaced with a cement driveway that wraps around the entire fire station.

All concerned would like to extend their grateful thanks to the Burnand Medical Education Foundation for this generous grant.

– JOHN W. HARDCASTLE

Borrego Springs Fire Protection District Fire Chief


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/04/2018 17:25