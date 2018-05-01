Borrego Springs Fire District Receives $379K For Driveway

Thanks to a grant provided to the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District from the Alphonse A. Burnand Medical Education Foundation. The station's driveway is being replaced by the grant of $379,000.

The current asphalt driveway was in a state of extreme deterioration.

With the receipt of this generous grant, it will be replaced with a cement driveway that wraps around the entire fire station.

All concerned would like to extend their grateful thanks to the Burnand Medical Education Foundation for this generous grant.

– JOHN W. HARDCASTLE

Borrego Springs Fire Protection District Fire Chief