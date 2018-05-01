Borrego Springs' Certified Interpretive Hosts

Six representatives from the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Borrego Outfitters, and the Borrego Village Association successfully completed the National Association for Interpretation – Certified Interpretive Host program in a two-day course held May 8 and 9, held at the Living Desert in Palm Desert.

The Certified Interpretive Host (CIH) training is designed for staff, volunteers and individuals such as receptionists, maintenance workers, law enforcement officers, campground hosts, greeters, and sales clerks at interpretive sites who have contact with the public. CIH training combines customer service with informal interpretation to help participants improve their responses to guests in general while helping achieve stewardship goals of the organization.

The Borrego Village Association and partner organizations will adapt the Certified Interpretive Host Training and Certification course specifically for our community.

Coming by early fall of this year, the BVA will have a program in place to provide local staff and volunteers who have contact with visitors to take this training right here in Borrego Springs.

The Borrego Village Association encourages local participants to become Certified Interpretive Hosts as part of their mission to support tourism that creates and sustains our thriving and attractive community, uniquely surrounded by the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The Borrego Village Association mission is to create and sustain a thriving and attractive community, where residents enjoy a quality lifestyle, businesses meet community needs, and tourism enhances the character and prosperity of our village.