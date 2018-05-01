Borregan DACA Recipients Breathe Sigh of Relief

In a strongly worded decision on the fate of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, U.S. District judge John Bates castigated the Trump Administration for its “arbitrary and capricious” policy that would end the program and have a significant negative impact on the 800,000 children (and some who are now adults), including children and their families here in Borrego Springs.

The news came as relief, however temporary, to Borrego Springs High School teacher Andrea Taylor and the kids enrolled in and/or supporting Borrego DACA recipients and their families.

During a lunch meeting April 16 with Taylor and nine of the students, all but one of them seniors, there was a mixture of concern, frustration, but also hopes that DACA would not come to a screeching halt.

They are helping with work permits, application renewals, and raising funds (yard and donut sales, for example) to help their fellow schoolmates, friends, and family members through this period of great uncertainty.

Taylor said it is critical that Borregans continue to fill out DACA renewal applications, which takes about three months for approval, so as not to lose their place in line for consideration (or have to start over from the beginning if their names are removed from the rolls for any reason).

New applications may also be filed, but the entire case is subject to appeal by the Trump Administration to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Taylor dice que es crítico que los Borregan continúen llenando la solicitud de renovación de DACA, que tarda aproximadamente tres meses para su aprobación, a fin de no perder su lugar en la fila para su concideración (o tener que volver a empezar desde el principio si sus nombres son removidos de los rollos por cualquier razón). También se pueden presentar nuevas solicitudes, pero todo el caso está sujeto a apelación por parte de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.

Judge Bates stated in his ruling, that he would allow the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to come up with a really good reason to change course and scrap the entire program.

In addition to citing “arbitrary” and “capricious,” Bates also cited the terms “virtually unexplained” and “unlawful” when referring to the government’s arguments for eliminating the DACA program.

For our current local DACA recipients, and possibly future enrollees, it’s wait and see.