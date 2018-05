A rural dining adventure! Head to the Julian Town Hall for Taste of Julian May 12 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. This is a self-guided culinary tour of participating one-of-a-kind restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Free parking! For tickets, go to http://www.atasteofjulian.com. For more information, call the Julian Chamber at 760-765-1857.