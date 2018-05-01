RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Respect To Our Fallen, Memorial Day

 

Last updated 5/22/2018 at 10:11am



Monday May 28, we will honor those who have died for our nation. Their sacrifice is not to be taken for granted. The nation has the responsibility to remember the fallen and to contemplate the dear cost of our freedom. We at Post 853 are true to this responsibility. We place flags along Palm Canyon Drive, at our local graves, and hold a memorial ceremony open to all. This Memorial Day, we pay respect to our fallen at Christmas Circle at 11 a.m.

Please don’t forget to observe the “National Moment of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. Take the moment to remember all those who have fought and given their lives for this nation and think of the survivors we see everyday. God Bless, each and every one of us.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser