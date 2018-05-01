Respect To Our Fallen, Memorial Day

Monday May 28, we will honor those who have died for our nation. Their sacrifice is not to be taken for granted. The nation has the responsibility to remember the fallen and to contemplate the dear cost of our freedom. We at Post 853 are true to this responsibility. We place flags along Palm Canyon Drive, at our local graves, and hold a memorial ceremony open to all. This Memorial Day, we pay respect to our fallen at Christmas Circle at 11 a.m.

Please don’t forget to observe the “National Moment of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. Take the moment to remember all those who have fought and given their lives for this nation and think of the survivors we see everyday. God Bless, each and every one of us.