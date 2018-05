Family, fun, music, food and crafts! Enjoy a great Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Borrego Springs Library Saturday May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ALSO: enter the ‘Best Salsa Contest.’ Enter your homemade salsa for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Entries must be received by 11:30 a.m. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.